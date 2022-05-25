Barclays Increases Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 770

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,563.83.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 777,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

