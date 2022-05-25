Barclays Initiates Coverage on Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PGPHF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,593.00.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,048.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,382.27. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $966.20 and a twelve month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

