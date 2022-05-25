Barclays Lowers Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 100.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 110.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$5.92 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

