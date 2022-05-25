Barclays Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $99.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $117.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

NYSE:RL opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

