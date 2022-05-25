Barclays Raises Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 770

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.57 ($7.08).

GLEN opened at GBX 528.97 ($6.66) on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.74. The company has a market capitalization of £69.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

