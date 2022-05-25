Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 28th.

LON BYIT opened at GBX 436.20 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 46.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.77. Bytes Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

