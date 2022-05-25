Barclays Reiterates “€3.40” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.40 ($3.62) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €2.86 ($3.04). 3,772,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of €3.02 ($3.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

