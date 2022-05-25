Barclays Reiterates “€3.40” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) has been assigned a €3.40 ($3.62) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €2.86 ($3.04). 3,772,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of €3.02 ($3.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.