Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.37% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,172.48 ($14.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,070 ($13.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($29.57). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,271.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,492.39.
About Gamma Communications (Get Rating)
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
