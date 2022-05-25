Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,172.48 ($14.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,070 ($13.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($29.57). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,271.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,492.39.

In related news, insider Martin Lea acquired 985 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($15.31) per share, with a total value of £11,987.45 ($15,084.25). Also, insider Richard Last acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,028.31).

About Gamma Communications (Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.