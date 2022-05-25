Barclays Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $15.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,414,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

