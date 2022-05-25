Barclays Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Overweight

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.74.

FANG stock opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $22,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

