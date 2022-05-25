Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in May

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 71,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.85) to GBX 834 ($10.49) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.75.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

