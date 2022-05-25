Barrett Business Services (BBSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI):
- 5/13/2022 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2022 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “
- 5/5/2022 – Barrett Business Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Barrett Business Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 5/5/2022 – Barrett Business Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $102.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Barrett Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “
- 3/31/2022 – Barrett Business Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BBSI stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $526.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 183.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
