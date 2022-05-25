Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
TSE:ABX opened at C$27.30 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.
About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
