Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
