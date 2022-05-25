Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Lowered to €62.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BASFY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($76.60) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 391,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. Basf has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.62 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.