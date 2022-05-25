Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBWI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $10,493,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $2,818,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $11,375,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

