Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.