Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

