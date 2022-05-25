BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 30th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTAVF remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

