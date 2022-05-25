BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 30th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.
OTCMKTS BTAVF remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BATM Advanced Communications (BTAVF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.