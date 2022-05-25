BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in May

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BDOUY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
About BDO Unibank (Get Rating)
BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.
