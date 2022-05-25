Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,040 ($38.25) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 3,660 ($46.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($53.23) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.05) to GBX 3,289 ($41.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.12) to GBX 3,390 ($42.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,781.10 ($47.58).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,272.76 ($28.60) on Wednesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,156 ($27.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,712 ($46.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,494.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,856.12.

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($32.02) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($640,493.27).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

