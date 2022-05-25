Ben Bun Wong Sells 5,193 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 812,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
