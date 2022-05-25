Ben Bun Wong Sells 5,193 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 812,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 318.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

