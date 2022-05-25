Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Benitec Biopharma (Get Rating)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
