Berenberg Bank Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Barclays set a €138.00 ($146.81) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($156.38) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ETR SAE traded down €5.38 ($5.72) on Wednesday, hitting €85.38 ($90.83). 60,251 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -20.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($69.45) and a 12 month high of €182.00 ($193.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €82.01 and a 200-day moving average of €103.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

