Berenberg Bank Upgrades Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) to Buy

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 110 ($1.38). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RESI opened at GBX 103.61 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £191.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.81. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.42).

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

