Berenberg Bank Upgrades Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) to Buy

Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 110 ($1.38). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.
LON RESI opened at GBX 103.61 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £191.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.81. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.42).
Residential Secure Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
