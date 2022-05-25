Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

