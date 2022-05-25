Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 582,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

