Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 582,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

