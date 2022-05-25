Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 1,885.1% from the April 30th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 96,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

