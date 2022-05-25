BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,400

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,435.71 ($30.65).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,450 ($30.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,762.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,458.70. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($38.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £124.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

