BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,400 at Barclays

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,313.91.
NYSE:BHP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,012. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.