BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,400 at Barclays

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,313.91.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,012. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

