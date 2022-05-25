Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,957,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,483,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

