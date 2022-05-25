Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.