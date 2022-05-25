Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.
BIG stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $749.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
