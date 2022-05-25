Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

BIG stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $749.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

