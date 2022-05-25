Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $25.30

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CLSA from $33.40 to $25.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

