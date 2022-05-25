Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $726.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $518.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.30 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $468.86 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.