Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $357.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $335.02 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.