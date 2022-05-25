BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $339,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,262 shares of company stock worth $2,847,769. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

