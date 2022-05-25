Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS BIOIF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Biome Grow (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biome Grow (BIOIF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.