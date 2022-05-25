Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS BIOIF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Biome Grow has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

