BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 1st (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

BioPlus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 1st. BioPlus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ BIOSU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

