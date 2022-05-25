BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 1st (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

BioPlus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 1st. BioPlus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
NASDAQ:BIOSU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,000,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000.
BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
