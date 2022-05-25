BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 250,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,725. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. As a group, analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

