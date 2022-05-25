Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, an increase of 1,031.7% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 600,918 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 399,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIOT stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

