Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIREF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

