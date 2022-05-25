Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head to Head Analysis

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.41 $13.51 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.20 $4.86 million $0.14 10.57

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 5, suggesting that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% Bit Digital 5.06% 17.84% 16.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.58%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 845.95%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Summary

Bit Digital beats CompoSecure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

