BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.91 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $20.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

