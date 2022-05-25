BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 658.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 9,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,253. The company has a market cap of $46.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.30. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

