Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 328,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,279. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 356,737 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

