BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BB opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

