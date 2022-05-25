Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Insider DAK Capital Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,072,689.24.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.10.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

